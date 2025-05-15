Assam: Health Minister Orders Action to Curb Malaria in Kokrajhar, Chirang

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal today conducted a comprehensive review of the Health and Family Welfare Department’s activities at a meeting held at Janata Bhawan. The meeting was attended by key officials including Commissioner-cum-Secretary P. Ashok Babu, Director of Health Services Dr. Umesh Phangcho, and Executive Director of the National Health Mission Assam Dr. Manoj Choudhury.

Advertisment

The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics such as government medicine procurement, pharmacy registration and monitoring, digitization initiatives, integrated web portals for data management, food safety, drug administration, and the implementation of the ‘From Difficult to Accessible’ scheme. Plans to foster public-private partnerships in healthcare services were also deliberated.

A significant focus of the meeting was the recent malaria outbreak in the India-Bhutan border areas of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Expressing grave concern, Minister Singhal directed the Health Department to take swift and effective measures to control the spread of malaria in these vulnerable border regions.

To prevent further transmission and ensure timely medical care for affected patients, the minister instructed Commissioner-cum-Secretary P. Ashok Babu to collaborate closely with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration, Forest Department, and other relevant agencies.

Furthermore, temporary medical camps are to be established in remote locations as necessary. Coordinated efforts with the neighboring Bhutanese authorities are to be undertaken to strengthen the containment strategy.

Minister Singhal also tasked Director of Health Services Dr. Umesh Phangcho with regularly monitoring the situation on-site and submitting periodic reports on the progress of control measures.

This proactive approach aims to curb the malaria outbreak swiftly and safeguard public health in the border districts.

Also Read: India Set to Eradicate Malaria by 2030, Says Health Ministry