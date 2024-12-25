India Set to Eradicate Malaria by 2030, Says Health Ministry

India has made significant strides in reducing malaria cases over the past 75 years, with the number of cases dropping from 75 million at the time of independence to just 20 lakh in 2023, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The number of malaria-related deaths has also seen a dramatic decline, falling from 800,000 annually at independence to just 83 in 2023.

At the time of India's independence in 1947, malaria was one of the most pressing public health challenges, with an estimated 7.5 crore cases each year and 800,000 deaths. However, decades of persistent efforts have led to a reduction of over 97% in cases, now down to 2 million, while deaths have dropped by 99.99%. This remarkable progress underscores India’s determination to eliminate malaria and improve public health for its citizens.

The Ministry also highlighted that 122 districts in India reported no new malaria cases in 2023, reflecting the nation’s success in reducing the disease burden.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest World Malaria Report 2024, India has officially exited the WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the country’s battle against malaria, with a sharp reduction in cases and deaths signaling a significant turning point.

“These accomplishments are a result of India’s robust public health interventions and its vision to achieve malaria-free status by 2030. The country's progress is evident in the movement of states to lower disease burden categories,” the Ministry said in its statement.

From 2015 to 2023, India saw an 80% decrease in new malaria cases, from 11,69,261 to 2,27,564. Numerous states have successfully moved from higher-burden categories to lower or zero-burden categories. In 2015, 10 states and Union Territories were classified as high-burden areas; by 2023, only two states—Mizoram and Tripura—remain in this category.

Four states—Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya—have significantly reduced their caseloads and moved to Category 2. Additionally, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have reduced their caseloads to Category 1, joining 24 states and UTs reporting less than one case per 1,000 population annually.

Notably, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry have reached Category 0, indicating zero indigenous malaria cases. These areas are now eligible for subnational verification of malaria elimination.

India's successful approach is attributed to its comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy, including strengthened surveillance systems that ensure early detection, timely intervention, and more effective treatment.

As India continues to make headway in its battle against malaria, the goal of achieving malaria-free status by 2030 remains firmly within reach, with significant progress already made in reducing cases and fatalities nationwide.