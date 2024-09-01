Assam Launches 10-Day Health Camp to Address Children's Heart & Blood Disorders

The Assam government has launched a 10-day healthcare camp initiative, starting from September 1, that aims at identifying children suffering from heart and blood-related ailments.
The key focus of these camps is the early detection and timely treatment of affected children. Post-screening, the government plans to develop treatment strategies for children requiring medical intervention.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state’s commitment to child healthcare and taking to platform 'X' said, “Our aim is to ensure the good health of every child in Assam. From 1st-10th Sept, we are organizing special camps to identify children with heart & blood-related illness and chalk out their treatment plan.”
He also urged parents to bring their children to the nearest camp for screening and necessary healthcare services.
The camps will provide a range of support, including referrals to designated hospitals for specialized treatment. Children aged 0 to 14 will be eligible for assistance related to bone marrow transplants, leukaemia, thalassemia, and other rare blood disorders. Additionally, children between the ages of 0 and 18 diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) will also receive care.
The Gauhati Medical College & Hospital conducted a health camp on Sunday focusing on children from Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts.
"238 children registered in GMCH Screening Camp on Day 1, where we are scanning children for heart and blood-related diseases to identify the vulnerable patients and ensure their treatment at the country's best hospitals at Govt expenditure," CM Sarma said on 'X'.