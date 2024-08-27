Golaghat Strengthens Anti-Tobacco Drive with Training for Jeevika Sakhis
The District Tobacco Control Cell of Golaghat, in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), recently organized a comprehensive training programme for officials and Jeevika Sakhis from selected blocks within the district, aiming to strengthen their awareness and capabilities in tobacco control measures.
It is worth mentioning that State Tobacco Control Cell, Directorate of Health Services, Government of Assam, ASRLMS and The International Union against TB and Lung Disease (The UNION) had signed a non-financial MoU aiming to protect the health of women in the state of Assam by helping in the prevention of various non-communicable diseases caused due to tobacco & tobacco-related morbidity and mortality.
It is a known fact that consumption of tobacco along with betel nut and pan leaf is a socially acceptable behaviour in the state which makes the population vulnerable to several diseases like cancers, lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases and strokes which in turn results in a huge economic burden thereby directly affecting their standard of living. The key purpose of the MoU is therefore to strengthen the capacity of social action committees of village organisations and SHG’s under ASRLMS to respond against the challenges of tobacco use by initiating anti-tobacco awareness at the village level to make villages tobacco-free and prevent the health and economic burden of tobacco use on the villagers, especially women.
The workshop for the Jeevika Sakhis from various blocks of Golaghat district was organised by the District Tobacco Control Cell, Golaghat at the Doctor’s Club and more than 50 participants took part in the event. The Jt. Director (Health Services), DNO, DTCC, SDMO (School Health), Divisional Coordinator (Tobacco Control) and the DPM (ASRLM) were present on the occasion. The No-tobacco use pledge was administered to the participants by the DNO, DTCC Dr, Utpal Bora at the end of the training.
In another development, an awareness programme on ill-effects of tobacco was organised at Dergaon Town Middle and HS School for the benefit of the students. The event which was organised with support from Dergaon Sahitya Sabha to mark its centenary celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation by more than two hundred students, teachers, officials from the health department and representatives of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha. The DNO, DTCC, Golaghat Dr. Utpal Bora discussed in detail about the health and economic burden resulting from tobacco. The event ended with a discussion on ToFEI (Tobacco-free Educational Institutions) and how the use of the ToFEI app will help streamline the process. It is worth mentioning that several new initiatives have been taken up under the leadership of Dr. Utpal Bora and their successful implementation will go a long way in strengthening the tobacco-control movement in the district.