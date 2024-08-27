Golaghat Strengthens Anti-Tobacco Drive with Training for Jeevika Sakhis

In another development, an awareness programme on ill-effects of tobacco was organised at Dergaon Town Middle and HS School for the benefit of the students. The event which was organised with support from Dergaon Sahitya Sabha to mark its centenary celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation by more than two hundred students, teachers, officials from the health department and representatives of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha. The DNO, DTCC, Golaghat Dr. Utpal Bora discussed in detail about the health and economic burden resulting from tobacco. The event ended with a discussion on ToFEI (Tobacco-free Educational Institutions) and how the use of the ToFEI app will help streamline the process. It is worth mentioning that several new initiatives have been taken up under the leadership of Dr. Utpal Bora and their successful implementation will go a long way in strengthening the tobacco-control movement in the district.