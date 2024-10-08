Anti-Tobacco Drive Launched in Assam’s Majuli to Combat Youth Addiction

The “Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0", an initiative by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, was successfully launched in Assam's Majuli recently. The launch coincided with a District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting focused on tobacco control.
The campaign was officially initiated with a signature campaign led by the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, signaling their commitment to the cause. MLA of Majuli LAC, Sri Bhuban Gam, also expressed his support by participating in the signature campaign at his residence, where he was visited by a team led by Dr. Manik Mili, District Nodal Officer, District Tobacco Control Cell, Majuli.
During the meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Sri Saroj Sonowal, a detailed discussion took place regarding the targets under "Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0". Key issues such as the rise in drug use among the youth were highlighted, with officials expressing concern and pledging their full cooperation to the initiative.
The campaign aims to achieve significant milestones, including conducting at least 30 Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns, declaring a minimum of 160 educational institutions as Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), executing 16 enforcement drives, and designating at least 20 villages in each district as tobacco-free.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a group photograph, with all attendees agreeing on the responsibility of safeguarding the young generation from addictions. In a related initiative, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Majuli, led an awareness drive where citizens from various sectors displayed anti-tobacco placards and lit earthen lamps in observance of “District No-Tobacco Day,” declared by the District Commissioner on September 18, 2024.
The Divisional Coordinator for Tobacco Control urged everyone to amplify the anti-tobacco message through social media, encouraging the use of hashtags.