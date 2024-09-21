Tobacco-Free Village Campaign Gains Momentum in Assam's Jorhat
In a commendable effort to combat tobacco use, the District Tobacco Control Committee (DTCC) in Jorhat has launched a dynamic campaign aimed at fostering tobacco-free villages.
India stands as the second largest producer and consumer of tobacco, with alarming statistics revealing that approximately 49% of the adult population in Assam engages in tobacco use, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2016-17).
Furthermore, the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS 2019) reported that 11.9% of children aged 13-15 are also consumers. These figures underscore the urgent need for action, as tobacco use significantly increases the risk of serious non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as various cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, and heart disease.
In response to these concerning trends, DTCC, led by Dr. Bhaktimay Bhattacharjee, organized a daylong training program for Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members from five villages: Bahphala, Baghmora Potia Gaon, Hahpuria Gaon, Kuhum Jugomiya, and Teok Sonari Gaon.
The event, attended by around 70 participants, emphasized community involvement as a pivotal strategy in reducing tobacco consumption.
Dr. Bhattacharjee's keynote address resonated deeply with attendees as he encouraged tobacco users to reflect on the detrimental effects of their habit and urged them to serve as role models for the younger generation. "This is not just a campaign; it’s a movement towards a healthier future," he stated.
In a progressive move, the training included group discussions and presentations from each group's leader, fostering inclusivity and collaboration. Participants proposed innovative strategies such as awareness campaigns, utilizing WhatsApp groups for outreach, engaging local celebrities, and encouraging active participation from women during community events.
The organizers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the participants and assured them that their actionable suggestions would be implemented. This initiative is set to transform the anti-tobacco campaign into a proactive people’s movement, aiming to achieve the goal of tobacco-free villages and nurturing a healthy, tobacco-free generation.
As the campaign gains momentum, it promises to inspire communities across Assam to join the fight against tobacco use, paving the way for a brighter, healthier future.