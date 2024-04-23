Assam's Surgeon Shines at SAGES-24 with Laparoscopic Breakthrough

At the prestigious SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) -24 conference held in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Foridul Hussain, esteemed surgeon and Managing Director of Dew Care Hospital and Research Centre, presented his groundbreaking research on "Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration (LCBDE) using a Ureteroscope or Nephroscope for CBD stone removal."