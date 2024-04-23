Assam's Surgeon Shines at SAGES-24 with Laparoscopic Breakthrough

At the prestigious SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) -24 conference held in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Foridul Hussain, esteemed surgeon and Managing Director of Dew Care Hospital and Research Centre, presented his groundbreaking research on "Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration (LCBDE) using a Ureteroscope or Nephroscope for CBD stone removal."
This significant contribution not only brings honor to Assam and particularly Nagaon but also propels the field of surgery forward.
Dr. Hussain's expertise in LCBDE has revolutionized the approach to CBD stone removal, with over 600 successful cases treated using this technique from 2017 to 2023.
Furthermore, Dr. Hussain has achieved notable milestones, completing 50 procedures employing the Holmium Laser technique in choledocholithotripsy. His pioneering work underscores Assam's growing prominence in the global medical community and marks a significant advancement in surgical practice.