Researches Discover New Treatment Path For Lasting Lyme Disease Symptoms

Researchers at Tulane University unveiled a promising breakthrough in the treatment of lingering neurological symptoms associated with Lyme disease. Published in Frontiers in Immunology, their study presents a new avenue of hope for patients grappling with ongoing issues even after standard antibiotic treatment.
Lyme disease, stemming from the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria transmitted through tick bites, can manifest in various neurological symptoms. Despite antibiotic therapy effectively targeting the infection in most cases, some individuals continue to battle symptoms like memory loss, fatigue, and pain, referred to as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome.
Geetha Parthasarathy, PhD, the lead investigator and assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane National Primate Research Center, has made a significant breakthrough. Parthasarathy's team found that inhibitors of fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR), previously explored in cancer research, demonstrate promise in mitigating inflammation and cell death in brain and nerve tissue samples infected with Borrelia burgdorferi.
This discovery suggests a novel therapeutic avenue in tackling persistent neuroinflammation in individuals with post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome by targeting FGFR pathways.
Parthasarathy emphasized the implications of their findings, stating, "Our findings open the door to new research approaches that can help us support patients suffering from the lasting effects of Lyme disease. By focusing on the underlying inflammation that contributes to these symptoms, we hope to develop treatments that can improve the quality of life for those affected by this debilitating condition."