AstraZeneca Withdraws Vaxzevria Amid Safety Concerns; Legal Battles Over Covishield's Side Effects

Amidst mounting safety concerns surrounding AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Vaxzevria, the pharmaceutical giant announced its global withdrawal of the Vaxzevria vaccine on Tuesday, as reported by The Telegraph.
The decision, according to the company, is attributed to an "abundance of updated vaccines" available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a reduced demand for the vaccine.
The report from The Telegraph stated that AstraZeneca applied for the withdrawal of the Vaxzevria vaccine on March 5, and the withdrawal came into effect on May 7. Additionally, the company withdrew marketing authorization for the vaccine in Europe, as per Reuters' report on Tuesday.
AstraZeneca's latest action follows its acknowledgment in a legal document that its COVID-19 vaccines can, in extremely rare cases, lead to Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), characterized by blood clots and low platelet counts. However, the company emphasized that this syndrome could occur even without vaccination, and expert testimony is necessary to establish causation in each case.
Despite these developments, AstraZeneca reiterated its confidence in the safety and efficacy of its vaccine, citing extensive clinical trial data and real-world evidence. The company reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing patient safety, expressing sympathy for those affected and highlighting regulatory authorities' strict standards for vaccine safety.
Legal battles have ensued against AstraZeneca, with numerous lawsuits alleging deaths linked to its COVID-19 vaccines. These legal challenges include a class-action lawsuit filed by Jamie Scott, who claimed severe brain impairment following vaccination. Over 50 cases have been filed against AstraZeneca regarding vaccine-related effects.
Notably, AstraZeneca admitted in court documents that its Covishield vaccine can cause rare side effects. Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India, faces scrutiny, with the Supreme Court of India expected to address a petition concerning its rare side effects. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has acknowledged the petition, which calls for an expert panel to investigate the vaccine's adverse effects.