Atharva Foundation Donates Ambulances for Welfare of Armed Forces in North East

In this regard, Atharva Foundation Chairman and MLA Borivali Shri Sunil Rane and team visited RSB Itanagar on 24 January 2024 and handed over the key of an ambulance to Air Cmde R D Musabi (Retd), Director-cum Secretary Rajya Sainik Board, Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh in the presence of Maj. General Jarken Gamlin (Retd) AVSM, SM, VSM along with Ex-servicemen and armed forces personnel. Moreover, laptops were gifted to the daughters of martyred soldiers at the hands of Chairman Atharva Foundation Shri. Sunil Rane.

In addition, Shri. Sunilji Rane and team met Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) and discussed about the initiatives taken by Atharva Foundation for the welfare of armed forces personnel in the North East States and quality education imparted by Atharva Group Institutes in Engineering, Hotel Management, Management, Film and Television. Moreover , Shri. Sunilji Rane offered scholarship to brilliant daughters of Arunachal Pradesh for higher education.