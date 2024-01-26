Atharva Foundation Donates Ambulances for Welfare of Armed Forces in North East

Atharva Foundation, Mumbai has extended its support for the welfare of the families of martyred soldiers, ex-servicemen, and armed forces personnel by donating ambulances to the North East states.
This generous contribution aims to improve healthcare access and emergency medical services for the brave individuals who have served in the armed forces and kin of martyred soldiers' families. Atharva Foundation has been actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and social welfare. The organization's commitment to creating a positive impact in society has garnered widespread recognition and appreciation across the country.
In this regard, Atharva Foundation Chairman and MLA Borivali Shri Sunil Rane and team visited RSB Itanagar on 24 January 2024 and handed over the key of an ambulance to Air Cmde R D Musabi (Retd), Director-cum Secretary Rajya Sainik Board, Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh in the presence of Maj. General Jarken Gamlin (Retd) AVSM, SM, VSM along with Ex-servicemen and armed forces personnel. Moreover, laptops were gifted to the daughters of martyred soldiers at the hands of Chairman Atharva Foundation Shri. Sunil Rane.
In addition, Shri. Sunilji Rane and team met Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) and discussed about the initiatives taken by Atharva Foundation for the welfare of armed forces personnel in the North East States and quality education imparted by Atharva Group Institutes in Engineering, Hotel Management, Management, Film and Television. Moreover , Shri. Sunilji Rane offered scholarship to brilliant daughters of Arunachal Pradesh for higher education.
Shri. Sunil Rane informed that the Atharva Foundation has already donated ambulances to Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Assam. In addition, Atharva Foundation has donated laptops to the daughters of martyred soldiers across the country for next-generation education.
Rane emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare facilities to these heroes, stating, "Our ex-servicemen have shown immense courage and dedication while serving the nation. It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the care and support they deserve. Through the donation of ambulances, we aim to enhance their access to healthcare and make a positive difference in their lives."
Recognizing the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families; Atharva Foundation has consistently strived to provide assistance in various forms. The donation of ambulances and laptops are the part of the foundation's ongoing commitment to ensuring the well-being of those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the nation. Air Cmde R D Musabi (Retd), Director of Rajya Sainik Board of Arunachal Pradesh has expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the support provided by Atharva Foundation under the leadership of Shri. Sunil Rane. The organization's commitment to creating a positive impact in society has garnered widespread recognition and appreciation.
About Atharva Foundation:
Atharva Foundation is an initiative of Atharva Group of Institutes, Mumbai. The noble initiatives under the visionary leadership of Atharva Foundation Chairman and MLA Borivali Shri. Sunil Rane include various welfare projects such as Girl Child Education in Rural Regions of India, Help to Families of Martyrs and Ex-servicemen across the country, Organize annual program One For all, All for one- A Tribute to Indian Army and Salute to Soldiers, Celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas, Women Empowerment and promoting sportspersons.