Cachar Admin Signs Rs 3 Cr Worth MoU With PGCIL For Advanced Healthcare Supplies

The Cachar district administration of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for providing advanced health care facilities under its Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) activity.
The event was held at the old conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Silchar on Thursday.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by District development Commissioner (DDC), Cachar, Rajib Roy and Sr. GM Head ,NERTS, Anjan Sanyal. The ceremony was also attended by ED, NERT, U .Kataki, CMD, R.K Tyagi, Supriya Paul, Deputy General Manager, power grid corporation Ltd incharge, Silchar unit, Joint Director of Health, Dr Ashutosh Barman, principal SMCH Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Dr Hrituraj Thakuria, District Programme Manager NHM, Rahul Ghose and other health officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajib Roy said, "We are glad to sign an MOU with Power grid corporation as part of their Corporate Social responsibility activity, we shall also hope to work with them for developmental initiatives in the days ahead".
Expressing gratitude to the Power Grid Corporation for donating life saving equipments for the district, Roy said “A care unit and pediatric ward for sick newborn was much-needed here in SM Dev Civil hospital. This pediatric ward for sick newborn will prove handy in emergency cases and life-saving cases. We are thankful to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd."
While elaborating on the health infrastructure of the district, Roy said, “The health infrastructure in Cachar district is gradually improving but still the patients of the district have to go to Shillong or Guwahati at least for many services. Last year, a number of patients were airlifted to Guwahati or other parts of the country, but not every patient could afford to spend that much. This advanced health care facilities will be able to save the lives of many patients."
“They are also providing SMCH with some advanced vital diagnostic and therapeutic equipment amounting Rs 1,81,21,376 crore. We believe that they will continue to support the Cachar district administration in terms of infrastructural development through their CSR activities," he added.
Patients can be treated in SMCH Silchar instead of being referred and the patient will be benefited through management of sick newborn at SM Dev Civil hospital.
Earlier, Head of HR, PGCIL, Anjal Sanyal spoke at length and explained and objectives of this CSR activities.
On behalf of Power Grid, Deputy General Manager, Power grid corporation, Incharge , Silchar unit, Supriya Paul who is also the son of Silchar, said, "Through the this initiative ,the effective contribution will be done by POWERGRID to sustainable development growth target 3 to ensure healthy lives and we'll being for all and powergrid,CPSE, under MoP, Govt of India enterprise has taken up this special initiative under its CSR scheme for funding health care items worth Rs. 3,09,22,444 crore."
Dr Ashutosh Barman, joint director of the health department, said, "With active intervention of DC, Cachar and personal interest shown by DGM, POWER GRID Supriyo Paul, POWER GRID under its CSR activities has agreed for providing financial assistance for the construction of sick newborn care unit and pediatric ward to S.M DEV CIVIL HOSPITAL. After signing the agreement, DPR will be prepared and all the equipments will be procured through open tender process".
It is pertinent to mention that as a part of its Corporate Social responsibility activity, PGCIL will provide financial assistance for supply of medical equipments to silchar medical College hospital, construction of sick newborn care unit to SM.Dev civil hospital and supply of DG sets to 7 BPHC in Cachar district. The project will be implemented through MOU between Power grid corporation and district administration cachar and is envisaged to be completed within 8 months. The programme was also attended by health officials and others.
