Book On Hernia, Abdominal Wall Surgery Released

A major milestone in the field of minimally invasive surgery was achieved with the release of the latest volume in the IAGES Recent Advances in Minimal Access Surgery series. The book, titled "IAGES Recent Advances in Minimal Access Surgery-4: Special Edition on Hernia and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction," was launched during the inaugural ceremony of the prestigious World Congress of Endoscopic Surgery (WCES 2024) at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.
Edited by renowned Guwahati surgeon Prof. Subhash Khanna, this fourth volume in the esteemed series explores both established and innovative techniques for hernia treatment. It highlights advancements in endoscopic, robotic, and disruptive technologies, underscoring its significance in the rapidly evolving realm of minimally invasive surgery.
The editorial team, led by Prof. Khanna, features a distinguished lineup of experts, including Dr. M. Kanagavel from Chennai as Associate Editor, Dr. B. Ramana from Australia as Invited Editor, and Vahagn C. Nikolian from the USA as Invited Joint Editor. This collaboration brings together diverse global perspectives and pioneering insights.
A remarkable aspect of this volume is its international authorship, with over 70 percent of contributors hailing from around the world. Each chapter provides an in-depth examination of cutting-edge methodologies, reflecting the latest advancements in hernia treatment and abdominal wall reconstruction. Esteemed authors include Dr. Gregory Dumanian (USA), Dr. Medina Pedrique Manuel (Spain), Dr. Neil J. Smart (UK), Dr. Pramod Shinde (India), Dr. Richard Lu (USA), and Dr. Hany Takla, among others.
The book's release was marked by a ceremonial address from Dr. Eduardo Targarona, President of the International Federation of Societies of Endoscopic Surgeons (IFSES), who lauded it as an invaluable resource for both established and emerging surgeons within the global community. Prof. Khanna expressed his anticipation for the impact this special edition will have, hoping it will inspire surgeons to elevate the standards of minimally invasive surgery further.
Notably, this launch coincided with the WCES 2024, which is being held in India for the first time, with Prof. Khanna serving as Congress President. The event underscores India's growing prominence in the global medical community and its commitment to advancing surgical practices.