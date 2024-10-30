Book On Hernia, Abdominal Wall Surgery Released

The book's release was marked by a ceremonial address from Dr. Eduardo Targarona, President of the International Federation of Societies of Endoscopic Surgeons (IFSES), who lauded it as an invaluable resource for both established and emerging surgeons within the global community. Prof. Khanna expressed his anticipation for the impact this special edition will have, hoping it will inspire surgeons to elevate the standards of minimally invasive surgery further.