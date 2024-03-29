Central Govt Lauds Assam's Cancer Care Initiative; Urges Nationwide Replication

The Central Government lauded the proactive measures undertaken by the Assam government to bolster cancer treatment facilities in the state. Led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the initiative has garnered significant praise for its effectiveness in combating cancer.
The Assam government's meticulous planning earned accolades from the Central Government, which sees it as a potential blueprint for other states to follow. In a missive addressed to all state health departments on March 27, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) highlighted Assam's exemplary cancer care model and urged states to consider its replication with necessary modifications.
Senior Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Indrani Kaushal, emphasized the crucial role of adequate human resources in ensuring the optimal functioning of cancer centers. Recognizing Assam's innovative approach, the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health & Family Welfare stressed the importance of implementing the Assam Cancer Care Model or the Tata Memorial Center (TMC) Model nationwide.
In light of the pressing need to enhance cancer care facilities across the country, the MoHFW has called upon all states to adopt and adapt the Assam Cancer Care Model. The letter also urges states to provide detailed reports on the actions taken in this regard.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting the accomplishment quoted on X (formerly twitter), "Once upon a time, people would leave Assam for lack of cancer treatment facilities. Today, I am glad to share that the Government of India has recommended States to adopt Assam’s Cancer Care Model.We are investing over ₹3,600cr to build 17 world class cancer hospitals, that offer quality treatment at pocket friendly prices. Assam will become East India’s cancer care hub".
Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in the department's capabilities, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the healthcare landscape in the state.
“Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, the state health department remains proactive in aligning with national directives, ensuring Assam stays at the forefront of healthcare innovation” the minister said.
The government's proactive stance in embracing innovative healthcare models underscores its unwavering dedication to improving cancer treatment facilities nationwide.