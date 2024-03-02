Guwahati State Cancer Institute Inaugurated By Assam CM

"Built on a sprawling 3.25 lakh square feet campus, the hospital will have 200 beds. This in addition to the 150 beds at the GMCH Cancer Institute, will take our capacity to 350 beds. The amenities include a parking space, with all administrative works done on the first floor. The second floor will have a reception, OPD, and emergency, while on the third floor, there will be another OPD, along with a blood bank. On the fourth floor, there will be IPD facility and on the fifth floor we will have an operation theatre, bone marrow transplant, ICU, high dependency unit, and other services. These will be in addition to radiation, chemotherapy and all advanced and innovative cancer care technology already present at the old cancer institute," he added.