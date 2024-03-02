Guwahati State Cancer Institute Inaugurated By Assam CM

In an effort to transform Assam into a hub for cancer care, the state government has been investing heavily in new infrastructure. In line with that, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the ninth cancer hospital in Guwahati on Saturday.
"A giant leap towards Cancer Care We are investing over Rs 3,600 crore to build a world-class cancer care network in Assam," he said in a post on X. The new cancer hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 395 crores, he further said.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Assam Chief Minister said, "We have added another feather to the glorious journey of our healthcare department. Yesterday, I was in Silchar where I inaugurated a cancer hospital under the aegis of Assam Cancer Care Foundation. Today, I have the opportunity to be present here as we inaugurate the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 395 crore."
"Built on a sprawling 3.25 lakh square feet campus, the hospital will have 200 beds. This in addition to the 150 beds at the GMCH Cancer Institute, will take our capacity to 350 beds. The amenities include a parking space, with all administrative works done on the first floor. The second floor will have a reception, OPD, and emergency, while on the third floor, there will be another OPD, along with a blood bank. On the fourth floor, there will be IPD facility and on the fifth floor we will have an operation theatre, bone marrow transplant, ICU, high dependency unit, and other services. These will be in addition to radiation, chemotherapy and all advanced and innovative cancer care technology already present at the old cancer institute," he added.
Taking to his official X handle, the Assam CM further informed that eight more such hospitals are being constructed across the state, which is sure to cement Assam as a hub of cancer treatment in the entire northeastern region.
Furthermore, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited the Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati where he announced the addition of new infrastructure for improved cancer care.
He said, "Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute is a pioneering cancer institute in Assam and the entire Northeast which has treated innumerable people in the past helping them turn their lives. With time, the institute has also progressed with the efforts of a select group of people turning into a premier institute."
"As the health minister of the state, I have witnessed this journey. There was a time when the waiting list for radiation treatment was over four months which has now come down to just two weeks. There are four linear accelerators on their way to be added to the institute which will help to further reduce that waiting period. Along with that several new ways to detect and treat cancer have also been added to the institute," he added.
CM Sarma further said, "Sometime ago, the institute had requested for a PET-CT machine which has been installed today. I would like the institute to know that the state government is always there to be approached and we will assist whenever we are approached."