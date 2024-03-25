Climate Initiatives Reducing Vehicle Emissions Can Boost Children's Health

The scientists simulated the advantages of adopting various versions of the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), a climate policy framework, in 12 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, along with the District of Columbia. By imposing the strictest limit on CO2 emissions and allocating the highest amount of funding to public transportation, they projected that more than 58,000 instances of infant mortality, preterm birth, low birth weight, autism spectrum disorder, new cases of asthma, aggravated asthma symptoms, and other respiratory diseases could be prevented.