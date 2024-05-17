Covaxin Side Effects Documented In New Study On Vaccine Recipients

What is Covaxin?

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, is also known as BBV152. It is an inactivated vaccine that uses a modified or dead version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which cannot replicate and therefore cannot cause disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses and has an efficacy rate of 78%, according to clinical data. India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization authorized Covaxin for emergency use on January 3, 2021.