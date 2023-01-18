Covid-19 Vaccines Have No Side Effects: Assam Health Minister

The central government has already clarified that there are no side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, said Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday.

Mahanta dismissed claims that there were side effects of taking the precautionary jabs of the Covid-19 vaccines. He mentioned that Centre consulted several experts in connection with the matter.

Earlier, the Union health ministry had reiterated that only a small percentage of the patients who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine have a chance of developing serious adverse events depending on certain circumstances. The health ministry went on to refute claims of various side effects of the vaccines.

Several media reports emerged claiming that the Central Drugs and Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accepted in answer to an RTI enquiry that there were “multiple side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines.”

According to the ministry, it is “erroneous information” that CDSCO and ICMR reported several effects related to all Covid-19 vaccinations.