Covishield Maker AstraZeneca Admits It Causes Rare Side Effects

In a significant development, AstraZeneca has conceded for the first time in court documents that its Covid-19 vaccine may result in a rare side effect. Sold globally under various brand names like Covishield and Vaxzevria, the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is at the center of a class-action lawsuit alleging serious injuries and deaths.
Multiple families, through the court complaint, have detailed devastating effects attributed to the AstraZeneca vaccine's side effects. The company's acknowledgment in legal documents marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle, shedding light on the potential risks linked with vaccination.
The lawsuit, spearheaded by Jamie Scott, who suffered a permanent brain injury post-receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, underscores the severe impact of a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), characterized by blood clots and low platelet counts.
In submissions to the UK High Court, AstraZeneca admitted that its vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS." This admission comes after prolonged legal disputes and could lead to substantial compensations if the company acknowledges vaccine-induced illness or death in specific instances.
Despite acknowledging the rare side effect, AstraZeneca refutes claims of widespread vaccine defects or exaggeration of efficacy. Notably, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is no longer administered in the UK due to safety concerns. While independent studies attest to its effectiveness against the pandemic, the emergence of rare side effects has triggered regulatory scrutiny and legal actions.
As legal proceedings progress, affected individuals and their families advocate for fair compensation and recognition of vaccine-induced injuries.