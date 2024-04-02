Delhi Govt Calls for India-Centric Studies on Air Pollution's Impact

The Delhi Health Department has emphasized that while air pollution indeed affects mental health, causing anxiety and other related issues, there is a pressing need for more India-centric studies to comprehensively understand the situation.
This statement was issued in response to the National Green Tribunal's inquiry, initiated following a report by TOI titled "Feeling anxious? Toxic air could be to blame," published in October 2023.
The Delhi government, in its response, cited various studies highlighting the detrimental effects of pollution on mental health and urged for more research specific to India.
"In India, rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in increased pollution levels, making it imperative to comprehend the mental health implications... Exposure to various environmental pollutants, including air pollutants, heavy metals, and noise pollution, has been linked to a rise in mental health disorders such as anxiety, mood disorders, and psychotic syndromes, both through direct biological effects and stress-related impacts," stated the Deputy Secretary of the Health and Family Department of the Delhi government.
The report referenced numerous studies from various journals indicating that individuals residing in areas with high levels of air pollution were at a higher risk of depression and experienced symptoms like anxiety, irritability, and restlessness.
"Exposure to air pollution can elevate stress hormone levels... leading to cognitive impairments... A study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives revealed that individuals in highly polluted areas were more prone to being diagnosed with psychosis," the report highlighted, also mentioning that factors like residing in high-rise buildings, poor housing quality, and loud external noises could exacerbate psychological distress, indirectly affecting mental health.
It further pointed out that air pollution significantly diminishes subjective well-being, contributing to increased nervousness, depression, and restlessness. Air pollution exposure has also been associated with neurobiological changes such as increased inflammation, neurodegeneration, and oxidative stress.
Referring to a World Economic Forum report, the government noted that individuals exposed to pollution undergo changes in brain regions governing emotions. Additionally, research indicates that children and adolescents exposed to polluted air exhibit depressive symptoms and are at a heightened risk of suicidal behavior.
The government stressed that in India, environmental pollutants, especially air pollutants, are intricately linked to a spectrum of mental health issues. It also highlighted the exacerbation of psychological health in rural areas due to economic stress during hot weather conditions.
Furthermore, the government emphasized the necessity for conducting studies within India, as existing research is predominantly from Western countries.