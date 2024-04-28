Experts Developing Innovative Immune-Enhancing Therapies for TB Treatment

Experts are pioneering groundbreaking immune-enhancing treatments, known as host-directed therapies, to combat tuberculosis (TB), including drug-resistant strains, by leveraging the body's immune system.
Associate Professor Susanna Brighenti, from the Centre for Infectious Medicine (CIM) at ANA Futura, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, will present her research at this year's ESCMID Global Congress in Barcelona.
With 7.5 million new TB diagnoses and 1.3 million deaths reported globally in 2022, including 410,000 cases of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), the need for innovative treatments is urgent.
These therapies aim to bolster immune pathways within infected cells, enhancing antimicrobial functions and mitigating excessive inflammation or immunosuppression. Assoc Professor Brighenti's research focuses on small molecule compounds like histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, which can enhance antibacterial defense mechanisms. By reducing Mtb growth by up to 75%, these compounds could complement standard antibiotic therapy, potentially reducing treatment duration and improving patient outcomes, particularly for severe cases like MDR-TB.
The implementation of immunotherapy as a complement to standard therapy mirrors advancements in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. Assoc Prof Brighenti envisions short-term use of existing therapeutics and long-term development of tailored interventions, such as local administration of specific HDAC inhibitors. Personalized medicine will also play a crucial role in optimizing TB treatment, considering the diverse nature of the disease and individual patient needs.