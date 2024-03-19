NIT Silchar Authorities on Alert After 11 Students Diagnosed with Tuberculosis
In a shocking incident, as many as 11 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam have been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB), reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to information received, the outbreak of Tuberculosis has affected students of boys hostels 9A, 9B, and 9C of the NIT Silchar in the last two days.
This sudden outbreak of the disease in the institute has sparked alarm among the authorities.
Since the disease is contagious, the NIT Silchar authorities have issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for everyone to follow. All students, staff and visitors have been ordered to mandatorily wear masks while on campus.
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit. Tuberculosis is preventable and curable. About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria.