First National Public Health India Conference Inaugurated

He said that programs are also being run by the Health Ministry regarding the elimination of Kala-azar. Apart from this, the rural housing scheme also has an important contribution to this. Because sandflies were found mostly in 'kutcha' (mud) houses and were an important cause of this disease. But the construction of pucca houses has provided relief from this problem. But no disease is eliminated. Cases start decreasing, transmission stops, and the number of patients suffering from diseases like Kala-azar (black fever) has also reduced to a great extent; one patient in one lakh people is suffering from this disease.