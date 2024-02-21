Study Reveals Paracetamol's Harmful Impact on Liver Cells

A recent study from the University of Edinburgh found that Paracetamol, a common pain reliever, can cause liver damage. Studies on mice have provided new information on how the popular painkiller harms the liver. The findings provide critical information about overdosage toxicity, which can be lethal and difficult to treat.
Organ failure
The discovery could help direct research into remedies to minimize the drug's harmful effects, which are the primary cause of acute liver failure in the West. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh investigated how paracetamol affects liver cells in human and mouse tissue. Their findings revealed that, under some conditions, paracetamol can harm the liver by interfering with structural connections required for the correct function of neighboring cells in the liver.
Tight junctions are connections between cells in the cell wall that, when ruptured, cause structural damage to liver tissue, limiting cell function and possibly triggering cell death. This form of cell destruction has previously been connected to liver disorders such as cancer, cirrhosis, and hepatitis, but not to paracetamol toxicity.
Additional tests
The researchers now want to create a dependable approach for employing human liver cells as an alternative to animal testing. They will then investigate how different paracetamol doses and timings affect liver damage, identifying possible targets for future medicines. The study was published in Scientific Reports and included researchers from the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service as well as the Universities of Edinburgh and Oslo. It was partially funded by the Chief Scientist Office and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.
Paracetamol is the world's most common pain reliever since it is inexpensive, safe, and effective when used as prescribed. However, drug-induced liver damage remains a substantial clinical issue and a barrier to the development of safer medications. The findings emphasize the importance of exercising caution when using paracetamol and may provide insight into how to avoid the harm that might come from incorrect use.
Dr. Leonard Nelson of the Hepatology Laboratory and Institute for Bioengineering emphasizes the significance of these discoveries in understanding and preventing paracetamol-related damage. While there is a lengthy history of study on paracetamol toxicity, recent advances in biosensor technology provide fresh paths for understanding its causes, according to Pierre Bagnaninchi of the MRC Centre for Regenerative Medicine.