Study Reveals Paracetamol's Harmful Impact on Liver Cells

Additional tests

The researchers now want to create a dependable approach for employing human liver cells as an alternative to animal testing. They will then investigate how different paracetamol doses and timings affect liver damage, identifying possible targets for future medicines. The study was published in Scientific Reports and included researchers from the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service as well as the Universities of Edinburgh and Oslo. It was partially funded by the Chief Scientist Office and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.