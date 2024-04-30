Free Health Camp Organized for Old Age Home in Guwahati

In a heartwarming initiative, a free health camp was organized for the residents of Pramod Memorial Old Age Home Beltola and Senior Citizens Home, Hatigaon in Guwahati.
Spearheaded by NGO Sampoorna, a Deepjyoti India Foundation initiative based in Mumbai, in collaboration with AMC Alumni Association and Academic Forum, Guwahati, and with support from Wintrobe Hospital, the camp offered a spectrum of healthcare services.
The camp catered to various medical needs, including eye and ENT checkups, as well as screenings for hypertension and diabetes, including blood sugar estimation. Notable specialists such as Dr. Subhra Das, Director of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, GMCH, and Dr. Anjana Choudhury & Dr. Shamim Ahmed, ENT specialists, along with a team of nurses from Wintrobe Hospital, led the medical evaluations.
The event saw the active participation of prominent figures like Mrs. Deepjyoti Garg, founder of NGO Sampoorna, and Ms. Amrita Borkotoky, Program Director, alongside social worker Ms. Anubhuti Bhattacharya. Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Dr. Kaushik Jagannath Kataki, Dr. NK Beria, and Dr. Rabin Saikia were among the distinguished medical professionals contributing to the camp's success.
A significant outcome of the camp was the detection of 19 cases of cataracts among the patients, all of whom will receive free surgical treatment at GMCH. The event organizers expressed their gratitude to AMC Alumni Association and Academic Forum, Guwahati, and Wintrobe Hospital for their invaluable support.
Dr. A. C. Kataki emphasized the importance of preventive and promotive healthcare measures for the elderly, underscoring the camp's commitment to enhancing the well-being of the senior community.