Free Health Camp Organized for Old Age Home in Guwahati

The camp catered to various medical needs, including eye and ENT checkups, as well as screenings for hypertension and diabetes, including blood sugar estimation. Notable specialists such as Dr. Subhra Das, Director of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, GMCH, and Dr. Anjana Choudhury & Dr. Shamim Ahmed, ENT specialists, along with a team of nurses from Wintrobe Hospital, led the medical evaluations.