Global Surgical Community Unite at ARIS's First Annual Conference in Delhi

Attendees had the opportunity to delve into cutting-edge advancements in robotic surgery, participate in a Robotic Cadaver Workshop, and engage in sessions dedicated to Urology, Thoracic surgery, and Gynaecology. The conference also marked the successful completion of the third edition of the Hands-on cum Cadaveric Robotic Course cum Fellowship Programme (FARIS 2024), showcasing ARIS's commitment to democratizing access to state-of-the-art surgical education and technology.

President Dr. Subhash Khanna, in a stirring speech, emphasized ARIS's dedication to supporting surgeons in tier-II cities, where limited healthcare resources pose unique challenges. The association aims to provide a platform for these surgeons to access training programs, workshops, and educational resources, empowering them to enhance their skills and improve the quality of healthcare services in their communities.