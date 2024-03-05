Global Surgical Community Unite at ARIS's First Annual Conference in Delhi

The Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons (ARIS), a global body headquartered in Assam's Guwahati recently concluded its highly anticipated first Annual Conference held from March 1-3, 2024 in New Delhi.
The event brought together over 550 delegates from around the world, establishing it as a grand success and a pivotal moment for the global surgical community. As per the records, this incidentally was the first such hugely attended global event where all delegates could witness almost all Robotic Surgical Systems at the venue.
Under the visionary leadership of the founding President Dr. Subhash Khanna, hailing from Assam and organizing Chairman Dr. Vivek Bindal, ARIS has evolved into a global hub for collaborative learning, innovation, and the advancement of surgical techniques. The conference, conducted in collaboration with the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association (India) and featuring a special session by the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (USA), focused on the intersection of technology, ethics, and compassion.
Attendees had the opportunity to delve into cutting-edge advancements in robotic surgery, participate in a Robotic Cadaver Workshop, and engage in sessions dedicated to Urology, Thoracic surgery, and Gynaecology. The conference also marked the successful completion of the third edition of the Hands-on cum Cadaveric Robotic Course cum Fellowship Programme (FARIS 2024), showcasing ARIS's commitment to democratizing access to state-of-the-art surgical education and technology.
President Dr. Subhash Khanna, in a stirring speech, emphasized ARIS's dedication to supporting surgeons in tier-II cities, where limited healthcare resources pose unique challenges. The association aims to provide a platform for these surgeons to access training programs, workshops, and educational resources, empowering them to enhance their skills and improve the quality of healthcare services in their communities.
The success of the conference was not only attributed to its robust agenda but also to the efforts of the esteemed faculty. Prof Subhash Khanna, Dr. Vivek Bindal, Dr. Selvasekhar, Dr. Somashekhar, and Dr. Raj Palaniappan were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions. Dr. Raj Palaniappan was specifically recognized for his role as the academic coordinator, ensuring the intensive format of the course.
The historical conference was also attended by overseas faculty from USA, Europe and UK and included Prof. Dr. Matthew Walsh, Prof. Dr. Ranjan Sudan, Dr. Daniel Guerron, Dr. Adham Saad, Dr. Yalini Vigneswaran, Dr. T K Rajesh and Dr. Chelliah Selvasekar.
The entire faculty, including overseas contributors, received gratitude for their excellent demonstrations of surgeries and other sessions. Special mention was made to Sharada University for hosting an excellent workshop and to all the robotic platforms that provided opportunities for hands-on practice.
The conference's grand success was further attributed to the meticulous arrangements, planning, and coordination by the ground staff. The relay at the main venue and all centers ran smoothly, contributing to the overall positive experience for delegates.
In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, the delegates acknowledged not only what they learned during the conference but also the inspiration to take ARIS, education, and training forward with the same dedication and enthusiasm exhibited by the esteemed faculty. The emphasis was on fostering a community of "like-minded" individuals to collectively contribute to the organization's goals.
Altogether 64 delegates also were bestowed with the “Fellowship of Advance Robotic & Innovative Surgery” a University degree endorsed by the “Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, (Deemed to be University, India) and in the presence of the Dean of the University Prof. Balaji Singh.