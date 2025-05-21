GMCH Promotes Epilepsy Awareness in Kamrup Rural Schools

In a significant stride towards creating epilepsy-smart educational institutions in India, the Department of Neurology at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) conducted a comprehensive awareness and training programme for government school teachers of Kamrup Rural district. Held at the community hall of DK Girls’ College in Mirza, the session witnessed the participation of around 150 teachers and was led by Dr. Marami Das, principal investigator of the initiative.

The programme forms a core component of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-funded project titled “Tele-school health-led Epilepsy Smart Schools in India: An Implementation Initiative with Mixed Methods Assessment (Tele_ESSI).” Designed with the objective of fostering an inclusive and informed school environment, the initiative seeks to build awareness, reduce stigma, and equip educators with essential knowledge to handle epilepsy-related emergencies effectively.

The training session featured the introduction of educational modules and demonstration videos aimed at simplifying complex neurological concepts for practical use. Teachers were trained in seizure response protocols, including first-aid measures, and were briefed on myths versus facts surrounding epilepsy. The discussions also addressed the development of school-based support systems to ensure continuity of care for affected students.

Dr. Marami Das, addressing the gathering, underscored the pivotal role educators play in supporting children with epilepsy. “Teachers are often the first responders during a seizure episode in schools. Their preparedness can significantly impact the well-being and confidence of students living with epilepsy,” she said.

The Tele_ESSI project employs a mixed-methods approach—integrating tele-health technology, in-person engagements, and qualitative assessments—to evaluate the practicality and effectiveness of integrating epilepsy education into India’s public school system. The project’s community-oriented framework is aimed at creating sustainable and scalable models for nationwide implementation.

The interactive nature of the session allowed teachers to voice concerns, seek clarifications, and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by students with epilepsy. By empowering teachers with appropriate tools and knowledge, the initiative aspires to ensure timely, empathetic, and stigma-free support for children affected by the condition.

This pioneering programme aligns with India’s broader public health vision of embedding neurological health awareness into primary education frameworks. It also marks a critical step toward fostering a more inclusive academic environment where no child is left behind due to medical vulnerabilities.