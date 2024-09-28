GNRC Hospitals Launch Month-Long Heart Health Awareness on World Heart Day 2024

GNRC Hospitals, the first super-speciality hospital in Northeast India, renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare services since its inception in 1987, has taken a significant step towards improving heart health in the region.
On the occasion of World Heart Day 2024, the GNRC Heart Institute, with its 26-year legacy, launched a series of initiatives aimed at raising public awareness about heart diseases, their symptoms, and prevention strategies.
The GNRC Heart Institute, established in 1998 by the former Governor of Assam, Late Dr. S.K. Sinha, has been a pioneer in delivering extraordinary heart care across Northeast India. This year, to commemorate World Heart Day, GNRC Hospitals is spearheading a month-long campaign to sensitize the public on various aspects of heart health.
As part of the campaign, GNRC has organized a series of heart health check-up camps in collaboration with prominent institutions and organizations across the region. A total of 12 such camps were organized where 2,320 people availed the services. These camps are designed to provide comprehensive heart health assessments, offering the general public valuable insights into the importance of early diagnosis and prevention of heart diseases. Additionally, GNRC Hospitals has introduced a discounted Healthy Heart Package at a nominal cost of Rs. 2599, making heart care more accessible to the wider population.
During a press briefing held at GNRC Hospitals, Dr. Anup Kumar Boro, Director of the Department of Cardiology, along with Senior Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Habibur Rahman, Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Shilpi Lahoty, and Consultant Cardiologists Dr. Chandra Prakash Thakur and Dr Jayanta Kumar Gogoi, addressed the media about the hospital’s ongoing efforts to promote heart health in Northeast India.
Dr. Rahman emphasized, "Heart diseases remain one of the leading causes of mortality in India. Our month-long initiatives aim to create awareness, educate the public on symptoms they should never ignore, and encourage preventive care through regular check-ups and healthy lifestyle choices."
The event also highlighted the importance of early detection and treatment, as GNRC Hospitals continues to lead with its exceptional care and world-class expertise in cardiology. Through these ongoing efforts, GNRC Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to providing quality healthcare to the people of the region and improving heart health outcomes across Northeast India.
We invite the media and the public to join GNRC Hospitals in these important initiatives and to participate in the heart health check-up camps held throughout the region during the month of September.