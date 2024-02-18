'Health Messengers' Honoured By GNRC At 4th Swasthyamitra Excellence Awards

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder of GNRC & Affordable Health Mission, emphasized the imperative of addressing humanity's crucial need for affordable healthcare by overcoming access barriers through a multifaceted approach. This approach involves educating various segments of society, continuous advocacy, coordinated actions, and societal collaboration, which prompted the inception of the Affordable Health Mission. This mission integrates compassionate intentions, progressive policies, and equitable practices. Dr. Borah underscored that a healthy populace is essential for socio-economic progress and national prosperity, highlighting the significance of initiatives that combat illness. He credited the success of this public health mission primarily to the dedication of the Swasthyamitras, whose efforts are also instrumental in supporting government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom Yojana. Today's ceremony aims to honor their invaluable contributions.