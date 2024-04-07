Gut Bacteria's Role in Obesity Varies by Gender, Says Research

To delve deeper, researchers analyzed metagenomic and metabolomic data from a Spanish population to understand how these microorganisms contribute to obesity development. They focused on the faecal metabolome, which encompasses the diverse collection of metabolites produced by gut bacteria during food metabolism and impacting health.

The study included 361 adult volunteers (251 women and 110 men) from the Spanish Obekit study, a randomized trial investigating the relationship between genetic variants and the response to a hypocaloric diet. Researchers ensured that participants in the LOW and HIGH obesity index groups were matched for sex and age.