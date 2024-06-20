Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas

To commemorate the Punya Tithi of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, the Udgam Foundation, in collaboration with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati, has organized a two-day free eye-checkup camp.
The eye-checkup camp is being held on 20th and 21st June, 2024 at the premises of Oja Hemchandra Baruah Vidya Mandir, Guwahati.
The event commenced with a felicitation ceremony honoring the Chief Guest and the school organizing committee, followed by a Shraddhanjali program dedicated to Bishnu Prasad Rabha, attended by distinguished guests, local people along with the students and fraternity members of the school.
The initiative reflects the commitment of The Udgam Foundation and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya to community welfare and healthcare.