Health

Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas

The eye-checkup camp is being held on 20th and 21st June, 2024 at the premises of Oja Hemchandra Baruah Vidya Mandir, Guwahati.
Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas
Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas
Pratidin Time

To commemorate the Punya Tithi of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, the Udgam Foundation, in collaboration with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati, has organized a two-day free eye-checkup camp.

Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas
Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas

The eye-checkup camp is being held on 20th and 21st June, 2024 at the premises of Oja Hemchandra Baruah Vidya Mandir, Guwahati.

Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas
Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas

The event commenced with a felicitation ceremony honoring the Chief Guest and the school organizing committee, followed by a Shraddhanjali program dedicated to Bishnu Prasad Rabha, attended by distinguished guests, local people along with the students and fraternity members of the school.

Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas
Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas

The initiative reflects the commitment of The Udgam Foundation and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya to community welfare and healthcare.

Guwahati Hosts Two-Day Free Eye Check-Up on Bishnu Rabha Diwas
Assam CM Pushes For Timely Completion Of Maternity & Child Hospital
Bishnu Rabha Diwas
eye checkup

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
health>>health/guwahati-hosts-two-day-free-eye-check-up-on-bishnu-rabha-diwas
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com