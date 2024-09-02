Guwahati: Regional Workshop on Cancer Control Held at Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute

The Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) of Kamrup District, in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, organized a regional workshop titled “Role of Cancer Registry in Cancer Control” at Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati recently.
Dr. B C Goswami, Clinical Director of Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Healthcity Hospital, and former Director of the State Cancer Institute, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Dr. Prashant Mathur, Director of NCDIR, delivered the welcome address, while Dr. B B Borthakur, Director of BBCI, presented the keynote speech.
The workshop was attended by doctors and registry staff from various institutions, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, and the State Cancer Institute. The event aimed to enhance understanding of the crucial role of cancer registries in improving cancer control and management.