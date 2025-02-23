Guyana’s Health Minister Expresses Gratitude to India for Covid-19 Vaccine Support

Guyana’s Health Minister, Frank Anthony, has expressed deep gratitude to India for its timely assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly for providing vaccines that played a crucial role in saving lives in Guyana.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Anthony recalled how India did not hoard vaccines like other countries, despite facing its own Covid challenges. "The vaccines we received from India helped save many lives because, at a time when we were searching worldwide for vaccines, no one was willing to sell. India stepped up as the first country to provide us with Covid vaccines, allowing us to protect our frontline healthcare workers," he said.

Anthony highlighted that this gesture strengthened ties between the two nations, adding, "India’s willingness to share, even in its own time of crisis, made us extremely grateful."

He further praised India’s advancements in healthcare and stated that Guyana is inspired by India’s comprehensive medical capabilities. "India offers everything from preventive healthcare to sophisticated medical treatments, and we hope to implement similar measures in our country," he said.

Anthony also noted that Guyana was honored to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Their visits, along with agreements signed in the health sector, significantly strengthened bilateral relations, he added.

Meanwhile, Eswatini’s Health Minister, Mduduzi Matsebula, emphasized the value of India-Eswatini healthcare collaborations. He stated that Eswatini seeks partnership synergies with India, particularly in specialized medical care. "We look forward to formalizing agreements, possibly through an MoU or PPP service agreement, to explore areas of collaboration, including referrals to India for specialized treatments," he said.

Both leaders acknowledged India’s growing role in global healthcare and expressed optimism about deepening ties for mutual benefit.

