PM CARES Fund Allocates Rs 346 Cr for Orphaned Children’s Welfare Post-Covid

The latest audited statement for the PM CARES Fund for 2022-23 reveals that a substantial amount of Rs 346 crore has been allocated to the welfare of over 4,500 children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are being utilized under the PM CARES for Children scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021.

Advertisment

This initiative was launched to offer a lifeline to children who lost both parents, legal guardians, or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 between March 11, 2020, and May 5, 2023. The scheme aims to provide not just financial aid but a comprehensive support system ensuring long-term care, protection, and empowerment for these children.

The scheme promises a holistic approach, ensuring the children are given a bright future through education, health insurance, and financial independence as they turn 23. According to sources, these children are spread across 558 districts in 31 states, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh being home to the highest numbers.

Key Benefits of the PM CARES for Children Scheme:

• Rs 10 Lakh Financial Support for every child.

• Boarding and lodging for the rehabilitation of these children.

• Health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

• Scholarship of Rs 20,000 per child per annum for children in school from Class 1 to Class 12.

• Educational loans for higher studies and admission to schools.

Maharashtra has the highest number of beneficiaries, with 855 children, followed by Uttar Pradesh (467), Madhya Pradesh (433), Tamil Nadu (426), and Andhra Pradesh (351).

The PM CARES for Children scheme was designed to bridge the gaps left by the pandemic's devastation, ensuring no child is left behind. It provides for monthly stipends until the age of 18 and a lump-sum amount of Rs 10 lakh when they reach 23. Moreover, the scheme focuses on education and vocational empowerment, giving these children the tools to lead self-sufficient, fulfilling lives.

The PM CARES Fund was established as a public charitable trust with the primary objective of dealing with emergencies like the COVID-19 crisis, and helping those in distress. The Ministry of Women and Child Development oversees the implementation of this scheme in collaboration with other ministries, state authorities, and district administrations.

Also Read: PM Modi Greets Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on 53rd Statehood Day