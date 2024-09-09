Health Ministry Issues Advisory on "Mpox" Amid Global Surge

In light of the ongoing global health concerns surrounding Mpox, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Monday issued an advisory to states and union territories outlining precautionary measures, symptoms, and causes associated with the disease, declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The advisory emphasized that India has not reported any Mpox cases so far. However, to ensure public health readiness, it highlighted the necessary actions to prevent or minimize the risk of any potential case or death related to Mpox.
The Union Health Secretary directed all states to circulate the Ministry’s "Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease" and implement the updated communicable disease alert (CD-Alert) on Mpox issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Key measures outlined include the identification of isolation facilities in hospitals for managing both suspected and confirmed cases, as well as reviewing public health preparedness at the state and district levels. Senior officials have been urged to ensure that healthcare facilities are equipped to respond effectively to any cases.
According to the advisory, Mpox predominantly affects young males, with a median age of 34 years. Globally, the most common mode of transmission is through sexual contact, followed by person-to-person non-sexual contact.
Notably, nearly half of those affected with Mpox who had their HIV status reported were living with HIV. The primary symptoms include rashes (systemic or genital), often accompanied by fever.
Meanwhile, a suspected case of Mpox was recently reported in Delhi. The individual, who had returned from abroad, has been placed under isolation in a designated hospital and is in stable condition. Samples are currently being tested to confirm the presence of the virus, with contact tracing underway to assess any potential spread.
The Ministry of Health stated that the case aligns with previous risk assessments conducted by the NCDC and reassured the public that there is no need for undue concern. "India is fully prepared to handle such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage any potential risks," the Ministry added.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been a longstanding public health issue in parts of Africa but resurfaced as a global concern in 2022. According to WHO data as of September 3, 2024, a total of 102,997 laboratory-confirmed cases and 186 probable cases, including 223 deaths, have been reported from 121 countries.
In July 2024 alone, 1,425 new cases and six deaths were recorded, with the majority coming from Africa (55%), followed by the Americas (24%) and Europe (11%). The South-East Asia Region, including India, accounted for 1% of the total cases.
India's health authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, ensuring public health measures are in place to prevent the spread of Mpox in the country.