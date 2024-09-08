India Reports First Suspected Mpox Case, Patient Currently Stable

Samples are being tested to confirm if Mpox is present, while contact tracing efforts are underway to identify potential sources and evaluate any implications within the country.

"The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern", the Health Ministry statement said.

The ministry also said that the country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.