India Reports First Suspected Mpox Case, Patient Currently Stable

India reported its first suspected case of the Mpox virus in a young male patient who had recently travelled from a country experiencing an outbreak of the disease.
The Union Health Ministry, however, did not specify the city where the case was detected.
The patient is currently isolated in a designated hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, the ministry stated.
Samples are being tested to confirm if Mpox is present, while contact tracing efforts are underway to identify potential sources and evaluate any implications within the country.
"The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern", the Health Ministry statement said.
The ministry also said that the country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.