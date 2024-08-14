HIV Cases Surge in Assam's Jorhat, 13 Children Test Positive

ADC Pankaj Borah said, "We have been conducting several awareness programs across Jorhat for the prevention of HIV infection. I want to share with you a revelation in a recent survey. In some pockets of the district, especially in the Assam-Nagaland border and tea garden areas, there has been a spread of the infection.”

“Further, in 13 children residing in different child care centres have been tested positive for HIV and 77 have been kept under observation. The survey showed that 17 percent children are positive for the infection. The main reason that attributes to this is drug abuse. We have therefore begun a 60-day awareness program today to educate youths about preventive measures against HIV.”