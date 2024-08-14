HIV Cases Surge in Assam's Jorhat, 13 Children Test Positive

There has been a significant rise in HIV infections in Jorhat district of Assam, particularly in border and tea garden areas. This shocking revelation was made by the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Jorhat, Pankaj Borah on Wednesday.
The ADC revealed that the rapid increase in HIV infections is attributed to the rampant use of drugs. He further highlighted that in a recent survey, it has come to light that 77 children residing in Children’s Homes have been kept under observation and 13 have tested positive for HIV.
ADC Pankaj Borah said, "We have been conducting several awareness programs across Jorhat for the prevention of HIV infection. I want to share with you a revelation in a recent survey. In some pockets of the district, especially in the Assam-Nagaland border and tea garden areas, there has been a spread of the infection.”
“Further, in 13 children residing in different child care centres have been tested positive for HIV and 77 have been kept under observation. The survey showed that 17 percent children are positive for the infection. The main reason that attributes to this is drug abuse. We have therefore begun a 60-day awareness program today to educate youths about preventive measures against HIV.”
Notably, an awareness programme was organized at the Nakachari College in an initiative by the Assam State AIDS Control Society in collaboration with the district administration and Jorhat District Health Society today. The event aimed to educate college students about preventive measures against HIV.