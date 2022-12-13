HPV Vaccine to Prevent Cervical Cancer Expected to Arrive in India by April 2023

The chairman of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr. NK Arora on Tuesday said that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) CERVAVAC vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer is expected to arrive in India by April at the one-tenth of the cost of internationally branded vaccines in the country.

Dr. Arora was quoted by ANI saying, “There are two or three companies which are in the process (of manufacturing the vaccine in India) but the Serum Institute of India (SII) has already got the regulators' clearance and the vaccine should be available for our patients by April or May 2023.”

"The vaccine should be available soon. I don't know the exact cost yet but am given to understand that the cost of the vaccine will be one-tenth of the internationally-branded vaccine currently available," he added.

Dr Arora further informed that almost 80,000 cases of cervical cancer occur in India every year.

"During the last 24 hours, our country lost 95-100 women due to cervical cancer. India accounts for the bulk of deaths from cervical cancer in the world. Almost 80,000 cases are reportedly worldwide every year. What is important to note here is that cervical cancer is entirely preventable through vaccination. The Human Papilloma Virus or HPV causes cervical cancer and a vaccine is available which can prevent it," he added.

He said the Union government will be able to roll out the HPV vaccine as part of its national health programme for girls aged between 9 and 14 years.