ICMR Releases 23 Standard Treatment Workflows for Serious Diseases

During the Volume-IV launch of Standard Treatment Workflows at ICMR, Department of Health Research (DHR) Secretary and ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl emphasised the significance of these protocols and said that these standard protocols save lives and improve the quality of care.

He emphasized that incorporating these workflows into medical education from the start strengthens the foundation of healthcare professionals. Bahl also mentioned plans to disseminate these workflows to healthcare insurance companies, healthcare centers, central health systems, and medical professional bodies.