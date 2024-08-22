India to Update Mpox Guidelines Amid Global Health Emergency

India’s health ministry is preparing to release updated advisories and guidelines on Mpox following the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent declaration of the virus as a global emergency.
This move comes as a new, more lethal strain of Mpox spreads across countries, prompting increased vigilance.
The updated advisory will integrate recommendations from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and will cover several key areas, including the identification of sick patients at ports of entry, isolation protocols for suspected and confirmed cases, laboratory testing, and symptom management. Additionally, it will address prevention, reporting procedures, surveillance strategies, community awareness, and infection control measures within hospitals.
The new strain of Mpox, which emerged in Africa, is more deadly than the previous variant detected in 2022. It can also be transmitted through sexual contact. As of June 30, 2024, WHO has reported 99,176 laboratory-confirmed cases and 208 deaths across 116 countries. The current strain has resulted in 537 deaths out of 15,600 cases reported since last year.
An official involved in the update stressed the importance of public awareness about Mpox symptoms and reporting procedures. "It is crucial to sensitize the public about recognizing symptoms and seeking medical advice promptly," the official stated. Given the virus’s potential entry into India through international travel, robust surveillance at ports of entry is deemed essential.
Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo but gained global attention during an outbreak in 2022. The recent surge in Africa and the spread of a sexually transmissible strain have elevated the situation to a global emergency.
The virus is transmitted through prolonged close contact, including sexual contact, with infected individuals. It can also spread via body fluids, contaminated clothing, and occasionally through surfaces touched by infected persons. Although Mpox infections are generally self-limiting and recoverable with supportive care, the updated guidelines aim to enhance preventive measures and public health responses.
Raman Gangakhedkar, former scientist and national chair at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), highlighted the challenges in preventing Mpox from entering India due to high global mobility. "Given the virus's spread across various countries, it's challenging to completely halt its entry into any nation, including India," he noted. Gangakhedkar emphasized the importance of updating the advisory to address the new Mpox strain’s sexual transmission route and praised the government's proactive measures, including enhanced surveillance at airports.
Gangakhedkar also expressed confidence in India's ability to manage the situation effectively, drawing on lessons learned from previous public health programs and the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our successful public health initiatives, such as the National AIDS Control Program, will support us in addressing Mpox if it becomes established in our country," he said.
The updated advisory is expected to be released soon, aiming to equip healthcare professionals and the public with the necessary tools to combat the spread of Mpox effectively.