Mpox Scare: Airports, Ports, Borders Put on High Vigil In India

The central government has reportedly issued a directive to airport, port, and border authorities to remain vigilant in response to the global surge in Mpox cases.
"We have alerted airports, ports, and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Three central hospitals—Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College—will have facilities for isolation,” officials were quoted as saying by ANI.
The Union Health Ministry has reportedly convened meetings with experts to address concerns about the virus, which is described as "different" from the previous Monkeypox virus.
"We held a meeting with states and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. Points of entry are on alert. It's a self-limiting virus. There is no correlation between Mpox and COVID-19. Nodal officers are already in hospitals, and testing facilities are available at 32 ICMR centers. The symptoms of Mpox resemble those of chickenpox," they said.
While sources noted that "the chances of mortality are high," they stressed that "the likelihood of affecting India is low. This disease manifests with rashes."
In a high-level review meeting on Sunday, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assessed the nation's preparedness for Mpox. Enhanced surveillance measures have been implemented to ensure prompt detection and response.
Officials reported that, as of now, no Mpox cases have been detected in the country. The current assessment suggests that the risk of a large-scale outbreak with sustained transmission is low.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its prevalence in various parts of Africa. However, the WHO has not issued any travel advisories at this time.