India’s Covid-19 Death Toll in 2025 Reaches 65 After Six New Fatalities

India’s active Covid-19 cases have once again crossed the 6,000-mark, with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reporting 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, June 8, the country’s active caseload stood at 6,133, marking a sharp rise from previous weeks. Kerala, Gujarat, and West Bengal contributed the highest number of new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for over 30% of the active infections.

Advertisment

Covid-19 in India: Key Updates and Data Highlights

🔹 Active Cases Surge Past 6,000

India recorded 378 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of active cases to 6,133. This marks a steady increase from 257 active cases reported on May 22, signaling a possible uptick in community transmission in certain regions.

🔹 Recoveries Outpace New Infections

Despite the rise in daily cases, 753 patients were discharged or declared cured within the last 24 hours. So far, 6,237 recoveries have been recorded in the country since January 1, 2025.

🔹 Six New Deaths Reported

India also reported six Covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours:

Karnataka: A 4-year-old male child with underlying health conditions including Cor pulmonale and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and a 78-year-old male with Ischemic Heart Disease and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura.

Kerala: Three males aged 51, 64, and 92—all with serious comorbidities such as CKD, CAD, cancer, and diabetes.

Tamil Nadu: A 42-year-old male with uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus, Acute Kidney Injury, and seizure disorder.

This brings the total number of Covid-related deaths in 2025 to 65, according to health ministry data.

🔹 States with Highest Case Counts

The states contributing the most to the current active case tally include:

Kerala: 144 new cases, 1,950 active cases

Gujarat: 105 new cases

West Bengal: 71 new cases

Rajasthan: 24 new cases

Delhi: 21 new cases

Kerala remains the worst-affected state, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s active Covid-19 caseload.

Covid-19 Trends: A Shift Since May

The latest surge follows a period of relatively low transmission. On May 22, India had only 257 active Covid-19 cases nationwide. Health experts are closely monitoring the rise, especially with emerging sub-variants and increased public movement post-election season.

Health Advisory

Health officials urge the public to:

Stay up to date with Covid vaccinations and boosters.

Practice good hygiene and mask-wearing in crowded places.

Seek medical attention promptly in case of flu-like symptoms, especially for high-risk individuals with comorbidities.

Also Read: India COVID-19 Cases Cross 5,000; States Step Up Measures Amid Rise