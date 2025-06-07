India COVID-19 Cases Cross 5,000; States Step Up Measures Amid Rise

As Covid-19 cases in India surpassed 5,000 on Friday, states issued advisories and the Centre held mock drills to evaluate preparedness at healthcare facilities.

As of Friday, India has 5,364 active COVID-19 cases, with four new deaths reported in the past 24 hours. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, Kerala remains the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi. In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 192 new cases, Gujarat 107, West Bengal 58, and Delhi 30, contributing to a total of 498 new infections nationwide.

Delhi: Delhi reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, raising the active case count to 592. Since January 1, the capital has recorded seven deaths, with no new fatalities reported since Thursday.

In response to the rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has instructed all states to ensure adequate availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,276 since January. The state also recorded one additional death, increasing the toll to 18. Of the fatalities, 17 patients had comorbidities, the health department said.

Haryana: Haryana reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, with 20 coming from Gurugram and Faridabad districts, according to officials cited by the media. Gurugram recorded nine cases, while Faridabad reported 11. Other districts affected include Karnal and Jhajjar with three cases each, Panipat with two, and Yamunanagar, Hisar, and Panchkula with one case each.

The state reported 87 active cases on Friday, with a cumulative total of 151 positive cases. Currently, only two patients remain hospitalised.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged both the public and healthcare workers to stay vigilant. She emphasised, "Timely action and strict adherence to preventive measures can greatly reduce the spread of the virus. There is no need to panic."

Odisha: Odisha reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the total infections in the current wave to 30, a senior health official said.

State Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra stated that seven people have recovered so far. Currently, the state has 23 active cases, none of which are serious.

“On average, five to seven new cases are being detected daily. We are in talks with officials at the Centre regarding the issuance of an advisory for the public,” Mishra added.

State Health Services Director Amarendra Nath Mohanty advised, “People showing Covid-19 symptoms should avoid visiting Puri during the upcoming Rath Yatra later this month. They can watch the festival through television and other media platforms,” he said.

Currently, testing is focused on hospitalised patients, with a test positivity rate of 1 to 1.5 per cent.

“However, we must all remain cautious,” Mishra added.

On Thursday, the Odisha government suggested that preventive measures could be implemented when schools reopen on June 20 after the summer vacation. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond stated, “Students showing Covid-like symptoms will be required to wear masks in schools, while those exhibiting more severe symptoms will be asked to stay home and self-isolate.”

West Bengal: West Bengal reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. During the same period, 91 patients recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 596. The death toll remained steady at one.

Officials stated, “The situation is under control, and there is no cause for concern. However, we advise people to continue following COVID-19 health protocols and wear masks.”

