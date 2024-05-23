Infertility Treatment Doubles Risk Of Postpartum Heart Disease: Study

The study, which analyzed the Nationwide Readmissions Database, found that infertility treatment patients were twice as likely to be hospitalized for heart disease and 2.16 times more likely to be hospitalized for hypertension than spontaneously conceived patients. Cande Ananth, chief of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and senior author of the study, emphasized the need for early follow-up care, especially within the first month after delivery, to mitigate these risks.