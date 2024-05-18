Intermittent Fasting Shows Promise In Preventing, Treating Fatty Liver, Cancer

Study Findings

The researchers tested intermittent fasting in mice, feeding them a high-sugar and high-fat diet typical of Western diets. One group of mice had constant access to food, resulting in weight gain, body fat accumulation, and chronic liver inflammation. In contrast, the second group followed a 5:2 intermittent fasting regimen, where they fasted for two days each week but could eat freely on other days. Despite the high-calorie diet, these fasting mice did not gain weight, exhibited fewer signs of liver disease, and had lower levels of liver damage biomarkers.