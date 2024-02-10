Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke Behind Mithun Chakraborty's Hospitalization

Renowned actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata on Saturday morning. The hospital has now released an official statement about the condition of the actor, revealing that he has been diagnosed with a brain Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke).
The report stated that the actor was taken to the hospital due to weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently undergoing treatment and is being monitored by a team of doctors.
The official statement reads, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."
Mithun Chakraborty was recently honored with the Padma Bhushan Award in 2024. Affectionately known as Mithun Da, the actor's career kicked off with the Mrinal Sen-directed movie Mrigayaa, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Among his other well-received films are Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.
Mithun Chakraborty became a member of the BJP party while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, also known as the Maidan, on March 7, 2021.