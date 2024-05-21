Johnson's Baby India With Pratidin Media Group Organises Newborn Care, Awareness Program

Johnson's Baby Best from Day 1, in association with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, has organised newborn baby care and awareness programs across Assam.
The program is empowering women for the best care to the newborn babies. It started today at the Institute of Child Health and Mother Welfare at Ulubari Health Center. The program will be held in 12 districts of Assam.
Around 100 mothers and their babies participated in the awareness program where Dr. Garima Saikia, Child Specialist, spoke about the various childcare activities like breastfeeding, food, moisturizing, change of diapers, massaging of babies, etc.
Glimpses from the eventJohnson's Baby India distributed a welcome kit to all the program participants.