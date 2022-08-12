Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Talc-Based Baby Powder Globally

Healthcare products giant Johnson & Johnson Company made an announcement to discontinue selling talc-based baby powder globally from 2023 onwards.

Johnson & Johnson Company in a statement said, “As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio. As a result of this transition, talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder will be discontinued globally in 2023.”

Earlier, the product was discontinued in the United States and Canada in the year 2020 following lawsuits over its safety standards.

The announcement of discontinuing globally came after facing thousands of lawsuits across countries alleging the product contains asbestos which can cause cancer. Many of them even developed serious health issues including ovarian cancer.