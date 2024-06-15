Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program in Amingaon

The event took place today at the Mahamilan Club in Amingaon, attracting around 200 mothers and their babies from the local area. Social Welfare Officer of Kamrup District, Bhupen Bhattacharya, along with CDPO Pritisha Kalita of Bezera Integrated Child Development Project, delivered detailed presentations on various aspects of childcare. Topics included breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.