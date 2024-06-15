Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program in Amingaon

In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.
The event took place today at the Mahamilan Club in Amingaon, attracting around 200 mothers and their babies from the local area. Social Welfare Officer of Kamrup District, Bhupen Bhattacharya, along with CDPO Pritisha Kalita of Bezera Integrated Child Development Project, delivered detailed presentations on various aspects of childcare. Topics included breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.
Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. The initiative will extend to 12 districts of Assam, with similar events planned daily in various locations to ensure widespread reach and support.
At today's event in Amingaon, a total of 304 gift hampers were distributed, including 208 on-spot hampers and an additional 96 hampers to Asha workers in the Bezera division of Kamrup Rural District.