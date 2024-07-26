Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program in Jorhat

In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.
The event took place in Jorhat district's Itakhuli area today where a total of 300 mothers along with their newborns attended the event.
Deepshikha Kotoky, Jorhat Itakhuli AWC's Social Welfare Department Supervisor elaborated on various topics including breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.
Notable dignitaries who attended the event in Itakhuli today are Jyotish Baruah, District Social welfare officer; Pranab Bora, CDPO and Parismita Goswami, Supervisor.
In today's event, participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. In the coming days, these kinds of initiatives will be held in other districts of Assam in collaboration with Johnson's and Asomiya Pratidin.