Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program At 3 Centres In Golaghat

In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.
The event took place today at three locations in the Borpolong Upardenga AWC, Golaghat, Gomariguri Merapani AWC, Golaghat and Furkating AWC, East Golaghat, attracting close to 800 beneficiaries from the local area.
Around 288 mothers along with their newborns attended the event at Borpolong Upardenga AWC, Golaghat. Meanwhile, in Gomariguri Merapani AWC, Golaghat, 264 mothers attended. Moreover, at Furkating AWC in East Golaghat, the event was attended by 240 mothers with their children.
Chonita Bora, CDPO Central Golaghat and Janata Changmai, Supervisor Borpolong Upardenga were present along with Sikha Duwora, CDPO Gomariguri AWC, Merapani, Golaghat.
Topics included breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.
Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. The initiative will extend to 12 districts of Assam, with similar events planned daily in various locations to ensure widespread reach and support.